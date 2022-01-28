Portal origin URL: Hubble Spots a Starship-Shaped Galactic PairPortal origin nid: 476909Published: Friday, January 28, 2022 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The subject of this image is a group of three galaxies, collectively known as NGC 7764A. They were imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, using both its Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Camera 3.Portal image: three galaxies, the center one holds two extended arms, one of which appears to connect to a galaxy at upper right.