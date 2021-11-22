Portal origin URL: Hubble Spots Swirls of Dust in the Flame Nebula Portal origin nid: 475433Published: Monday, November 22, 2021 - 09:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The Flame Nebula, also called NGC 2024, is a large star-forming region in the constellation Orion that lies about 1,400 light-years from Earth. It’s a part of the Orion Molecular Cloud Complex.Portal image: dark nebula looking like a flame rising through the center of the image against a turquoise and blue glowing nebula, stars dotted throughout