Hubble Spots Swirls of Dust in the Flame Nebula

475433
Monday, November 22, 2021 - 09:00
no
The Flame Nebula, also called NGC 2024, is a large star-forming region in the constellation Orion that lies about 1,400 light-years from Earth. It’s a part of the Orion Molecular Cloud Complex.
dark nebula looking like a flame rising through the center of the image against a turquoise and blue glowing nebula, stars dotted throughout