Hubble Views a Billowing Cosmic Cloud

Friday, November 18, 2022 - 08:00
A small, dense cloud of gas and dust called CB 130-3 blots out the center of this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
An irregularly shaped bright orange cloud dense gas and dust, which appears darker and more compact at center and is outlined by thinner gas and dust in light shades of blue. A multitude of bright stars against a black background.