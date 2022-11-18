Portal origin URL: Hubble Views a Billowing Cosmic CloudPortal origin nid: 484056Published: Friday, November 18, 2022 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A small, dense cloud of gas and dust called CB 130-3 blots out the center of this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: An irregularly shaped bright orange cloud dense gas and dust, which appears darker and more compact at center and is outlined by thinner gas and dust in light shades of blue. A multitude of bright stars against a black background.