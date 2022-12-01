Hubble Views a Cloud-Filled, Starry Scene

Thursday, December 1, 2022 - 08:00
Bright, blue-white stars of the open cluster BSDL 2757 pierce through the rusty-red tones of gas and dust clouds in this NASA Hubble Space Telescope image.
Bright. blue-white stars set against a black backdrop. Rusty-red streams of gas and dust rise from the bottom of the image and in the upper right corner.