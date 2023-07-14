Portal origin URL: Hubble Views a Galactic MonsterPortal origin nid: 488034Published: Friday, July 14, 2023 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured a monster in the making in this observation of the exceptional galaxy cluster eMACS J1353.7+4329.Portal image: A cluster of elliptical galaxies, visible as a dense crowd of oval shapes, each glowing orange around a bright core. Various other galaxies are dotted all around, a few being small spirals. A bright star with four long spikes stands out at the right.