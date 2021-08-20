Portal origin URL: Hubble Views a Galaxy in a ‘Furnace’ Portal origin nid: 473357Published: Friday, August 20, 2021 - 09:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This jewel-bright image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 1385, a spiral galaxy 68 million light-years from Earth, which lies in the constellation Fornax.Portal image: This jewel-bright image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 1385, a spiral galaxy 68 million light-years from Earth, which lies in the constellation Fornax.