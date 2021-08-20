Hubble Views a Galaxy in a ‘Furnace’

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Views a Galaxy in a ‘Furnace’
Portal origin nid: 
473357
Published: 
Friday, August 20, 2021 - 09:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
This jewel-bright image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 1385, a spiral galaxy 68 million light-years from Earth, which lies in the constellation Fornax.
Portal image: 
This jewel-bright image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows NGC 1385, a spiral galaxy 68 million light-years from Earth, which lies in the constellation Fornax.