Hubble Views a Galaxy With an Explosive Past

Friday, December 17, 2021 - 08:00
In this image, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures a side-on view of NGC 3568, a barred spiral galaxy roughly 57 million light-years from the Milky Way in the constellation Centaurus.
barred spiral galaxy seen from the side. 3 bright-white foreground stars are to the upper left of the galaxy, one bright-orange-white star is to the upper right.