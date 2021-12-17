Portal origin URL: Hubble Views a Galaxy With an Explosive PastPortal origin nid: 476039Published: Friday, December 17, 2021 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: In this image, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures a side-on view of NGC 3568, a barred spiral galaxy roughly 57 million light-years from the Milky Way in the constellation Centaurus.Portal image: barred spiral galaxy seen from the side. 3 bright-white foreground stars are to the upper left of the galaxy, one bright-orange-white star is to the upper right.