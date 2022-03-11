Hubble Views an Infant Star’s Outburst

Hubble Views an Infant Star’s Outburst
Friday, March 11, 2022 - 08:00
An energetic outburst from an infant star streaks across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Dark cloud of gas and dust a with bright-white glowing outline in the upper left. Pinkish-red jet of material extends from the cloud to the lower right where billowing reddish-pink cloud forms. background stars