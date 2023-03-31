Portal origin URL: Hubble Views an Intriguing Active GalaxyPortal origin nid: 486393Published: Friday, March 31, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This luminous image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows Z 229-15, a celestial object that lies about 390 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra.Portal image: Spiral galaxy: 2 almost-straight arms coming from the left and right of the golden core that meet a starry, bluish ring around the edge. A faint light halo surrounds the galaxy. One bright star, a few small stars and galaxies all on a black background.