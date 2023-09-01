Portal origin URL: Hubble Views a Sphere of StarsPortal origin nid: 488808Published: Friday, September 1, 2023 - 07:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This huge ball of stars – around 100 billion in total – is an elliptical galaxy located some 55 million light-years away.Portal image: Upper-right quadrant is filled by a sphere of stars with a bright core near the top. Outward from the core, the sphere is more diffuse. A reddish-orange, edge-on galaxy is in the lower-right quadrant of the image.