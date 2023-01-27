Hubble Views a Stellar Duo in Orion Nebula

Friday, January 27, 2023 - 08:00
The bright variable star V 372 Orionis takes center stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Two bright stars with diffraction spikes. Larger star: lower-right of center. Smaller: near upper-left corner. Small red stars scattered around them. Background: bright-blue gas around larger star/lower right side of image, wispier red gas elsewhere.