Portal origin URL: Hubble Views a Stellar Duo in Orion NebulaPortal origin nid: 485242Published: Friday, January 27, 2023 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The bright variable star V 372 Orionis takes center stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.Portal image: Two bright stars with diffraction spikes. Larger star: lower-right of center. Smaller: near upper-left corner. Small red stars scattered around them. Background: bright-blue gas around larger star/lower right side of image, wispier red gas elsewhere.