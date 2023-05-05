Hubble Views Striking Starry Tendrils

487012
Friday, May 5, 2023 - 07:00
no
The jellyfish galaxy JO175 appears to hang suspended in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Spiral galaxy, arms studded with pink spots. One arm is sticking out below the galaxy. Faint gas streams away from it and the galaxies bottom. The galaxy is small in the center of a dark background. Smaller galaxies of various shapes, sizes dot the field.