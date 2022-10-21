Portal origin URL: Hubble Views a Turbulent Stellar Nursery Portal origin nid: 483422Published: Friday, October 21, 2022 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The lives of newborn stars are tempestuous, as this image of the Herbig-Haro objects HH 1 and HH 2 from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts.Portal image: 2 wispy, light blue, gas clouds: HH 1 upper right, HH 2 lower left. Both surrounded by dimmer, multi-colored clouds with dark-black background. Very bright orange star lower left of HH 1. Beyond that star, narrow jet emerging from the dark image center.