Hubble Views A Twisted Spiral

Portal origin URL: 
Hubble Views A Twisted Spiral
Portal origin nid: 
479703
Published: 
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - 08:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
NGC 3718 is a highly disturbed spiral galaxy with an unusual, warped shape that looks a bit like a plump letter “s” from Earth, with a thin thread of dark dust snaking through it.
Portal image: 
right two-thirds of the image: nearly spherical galaxy with bright core (center right), horizontal dust lane bisects the galaxy, gas and dust loop extends to lower left of the galaxy