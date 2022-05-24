Portal origin URL: Hubble Views A Twisted Spiral Portal origin nid: 479703Published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NGC 3718 is a highly disturbed spiral galaxy with an unusual, warped shape that looks a bit like a plump letter “s” from Earth, with a thin thread of dark dust snaking through it.Portal image: right two-thirds of the image: nearly spherical galaxy with bright core (center right), horizontal dust lane bisects the galaxy, gas and dust loop extends to lower left of the galaxy