Portal origin URL: Independent Review Indicates NASA Prepared for Mars Sample Return CampaignPortal origin nid: 466106Published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 - 10:03Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA released an independent review report Tuesday indicating the agency is now ready to undertake its Mars Sample Return (MSR) campaign to bring pristine samples from Mars to Earth for scientific study.Portal image: This illustration shows a concept of the NASA Mars Ascent Vehicle, carrying tubes containing rock and soil