Japanese-NASA X-ray Observatory Stands Tall as Testing Begins
Tuesday, July 19, 2022 - 11:16
The X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission will greatly expand our knowledge of the high-energy universe and recently passed two key milestones on its path to observing the cosmos.
XRISM, covered in gold-colored insulation, stands ready at Japan's Tsukuba Space Center in May 2022 in preparation for tests.