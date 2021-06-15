Portal origin URL: Joint NASA, NOAA Study Finds Earth's Energy Imbalance Has DoubledPortal origin nid: 471771Published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 - 09:05Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Researchers have found that Earth’s energy imbalance approximately doubled during the 14-year period from 2005 to 2019.Portal image: Comparison of overlapping one-year estimates at 6-month intervals of net top-of-the-atmosphere annual energy flux from CERES (solid red line) and an in situ observational estimate of uptake of energy by Earth climate system (solid blue line).