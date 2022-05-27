Portal origin URL: Juno Skims the Cloud Tops of JupiterPortal origin nid: 480049Published: Friday, May 27, 2022 - 20:55Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: On April 9, 2022, as NASA’s Juno mission completed its 41st close flyby of Jupiter, its JunoCam instrument captured what it would look like to ride along with the spacecraft.Portal image: On April 9, 2022, as NASA’s JunoCam instrument captured what it would look like to ride along with the spacecraft. Citizen scientist Andrea Luck created this animated sequence using raw JunoCam image data.