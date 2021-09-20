Portal origin URL: Lunar Crater Named After Arctic Explorer Matthew Henson by International Astronomical Union, Accepting NASA/LPI ProposalPortal origin nid: 474049Published: Monday, September 20, 2021 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The International Astronomical Union has named a crater at the Moon’s south pole after the Arctic explorer Matthew Henson, a Black man who in 1909 was one of the first people to stand at the very top of the world.Portal image: Circular image of the south pole of the Moon, with a circular grid.