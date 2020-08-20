Portal origin URL: Magnetic ‘Rivers’ Feed Young StarsPortal origin nid: 463753Published: Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 08:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA’s telescope on an airplane, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, discovered magnetic fields in the Serpens South star cluster can further fuel star formation.Portal image: Streamlines over an image of a red stellar cloud. The lines in the lower area are aligned with dark, narrow lanes in the cloud