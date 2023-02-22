Portal origin URL: MAVEN Status UpdatePortal origin nid: 485703Published: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - 12:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft entered safe mode on Feb. 16 after encountering an issue with its Inertial Measurement Unit, which measures the spacecraft rate of rotation for use in determining its pointing.Portal image: A spacecraft shaped like a box in the middle with two wings of solar cells stretched on each side is seen in the foreground. In the background is a scarred, rusty globe of Mars set against a star-filled dark sky.