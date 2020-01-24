Media Invited to Renaming Ceremony for International Ocean Science Satellite

Friday, January 24, 2020 - 10:32
NASA and its partners on an upcoming mission to extend long-term observations of global sea level change will announce the renaming of the mission, currently known as Sentinel-6A/Jason-CS, at a ceremony at 9 a.m. EST Tuesday, Jan. 28.
