Media Invited to Virtual Briefing as NASA’s Webb Prepares for Launch

470792
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 - 16:51
no
Media will have the opportunity to see the iconic golden mirror of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope open for the last time on Earth during a virtual briefing Tuesday, May 11, at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT).
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in the clean room at Northrop Grumman, Redondo Beach, California.