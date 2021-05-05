Portal origin URL: Media Invited to Virtual Briefing as NASA’s Webb Prepares for LaunchPortal origin nid: 470792Published: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 - 16:51Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Media will have the opportunity to see the iconic golden mirror of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope open for the last time on Earth during a virtual briefing Tuesday, May 11, at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT).Portal image: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in the clean room at Northrop Grumman, Redondo Beach, California.