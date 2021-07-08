Meet the Open-Source Software Powering NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

Portal origin URL: 
Meet the Open-Source Software Powering NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter
Portal origin nid: 
472283
Published: 
Thursday, July 8, 2021 - 09:44
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Created at NASA’s JPL, the open-source flight software called F Prime isn’t just powering humanity’s first interplanetary helicopter; it’s also powering inspiration at multiple universities.
Portal image: 
Screenshot of a YouTube video of a sequence of images – taken on May 22, 2021, by the navigation camera aboard NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter – that depicts the last 29 seconds of the rotorcraft’s sixth flight.