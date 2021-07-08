Portal origin URL: Meet the Open-Source Software Powering NASA’s Ingenuity Mars HelicopterPortal origin nid: 472283Published: Thursday, July 8, 2021 - 09:44Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Created at NASA’s JPL, the open-source flight software called F Prime isn’t just powering humanity’s first interplanetary helicopter; it’s also powering inspiration at multiple universities.Portal image: Screenshot of a YouTube video of a sequence of images – taken on May 22, 2021, by the navigation camera aboard NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter – that depicts the last 29 seconds of the rotorcraft’s sixth flight.