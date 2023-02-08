Portal origin URL: Meet the Winners of NASA’s 2022 Annual Space Apps ChallengePortal origin nid: 485488Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 - 11:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Meet the 10 global winners of the 2022 NASA International Space Apps Challenge.Portal image: NASA International Space Apps Challenge is written in white text and is inside the logo. The background is black and the Moon is on the far right of the logo. The Earth is on the left of the logo and the sun is further off to the left in the background.