Published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 - 13:36
Portal text teaser: Built to help scientists understand how dust affects climate, the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation can also pinpoint emissions of the potent greenhouse gas.
Portal image: This image shows a methane plume 2 miles (3 kilometers) long that NASA's Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation mission detected southeast of Carlsbad, New Mexico.