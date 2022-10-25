Methane ‘Super-Emitters’ Mapped by NASA’s New Earth Space Mission


Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Built to help scientists understand how dust affects climate, the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation can also pinpoint emissions of the potent greenhouse gas.
This image shows a methane plume 2 miles (3 kilometers) long that NASA’s Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation mission detected southeast of Carlsbad, New Mexico.