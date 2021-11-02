Portal origin URL: Mysterious “Superbubble” Hollows Out Nebula in New Hubble ImagePortal origin nid: 474936Published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021 - 09:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: N44 is a complex nebula filled with glowing hydrogen gas, dark lanes of dust, massive stars, and many populations of stars of different ages.Portal image: Upper 2/3 holds a bright white and blue gas and dust-cloud ring around a central void or bubble. Lower 1/3 holds blue and white "cotton ball" like clouds, several holding bright stars. Reddish-orange stars also dot the scene throughout.