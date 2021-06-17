Portal origin URL: Mystery of Galaxy's Missing Dark Matter DeepensPortal origin nid: 471822Published: Thursday, June 17, 2021 - 11:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: When astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope uncovered an oddball galaxy that looked like it didn't have much dark matter, some thought the finding was hard to believe and looked for a simpler explanation.Portal image: This Hubble Space Telescope snapshot reveals an unusual "see-through" galaxy. The giant cosmic cotton ball is so diffuse and its ancient stars so spread out that distant galaxies in the background can be seen through it.