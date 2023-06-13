Portal origin URL: NASA’s Curiosity Captures Martian Morning, Afternoon in New ‘Postcard’Portal origin nid: 487611Published: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 - 06:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Lighting from two times of day was combined for a stunning view of terrain that the rover is leaving behind.Portal image: NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.