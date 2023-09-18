Portal origin URL: NASA’s Curiosity Reaches Mars Ridge Where Water Left Debris PileupPortal origin nid: 489034Published: Monday, September 18, 2023 - 11:48Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Believed to be a remnant of powerful ancient debris flows, Gediz Vallis Ridge is a destination long sought by the rover’s science team.Portal image: NASA’s Curiosity captured this 360-degree panorama while parked below Gediz Vallis Ridge (seen at right), a formation that preserves a record of one of the last wet periods seen on this part of Mars.