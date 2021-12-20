Portal origin URL: NASA’s DAILI CubeSat to Study Complex Atmospheric CompositionPortal origin nid: 476158Published: Monday, December 20, 2021 - 13:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The Daily Atmospheric Ionospheric Limb Imager (DAILI) CubeSat is scheduled to launch aboard SpaceX’s CRS-24, the 24th cargo resupply mission for NASA to the International Space Station.Portal image: The DAILI CubeSat, with a lens sticking out from the front, and two wings deployed on the sides of it.