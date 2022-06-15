Portal origin URL: NASA’s ECOSTRESS Sees Las Vegas Streets Turn Up the HeatPortal origin nid: 480720Published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 - 16:49Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: An instrument on the space station documented how built and natural surfaces responded to record heat in Las Vegas.Portal image: NASA’s ECOSTRESS instrument recorded ground temperatures around Las Vegas at 5:23 p.m. on June 10. In the city, the hottest surfaces were the dark-colored streets (red grid, center) at more than 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius).