NASA’s Fermi Detects First Gamma-Ray Eclipses From ‘Spider’ Star Systems

NASA’s Fermi Detects First Gamma-Ray Eclipses From ‘Spider’ Star Systems
485227
Thursday, January 26, 2023 - 11:00
no
Scientists have discovered the first gamma-ray eclipses from a special type of binary star system using data from NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope.
Streams of material blow off an orange-yellow in the foreground. In the distance, a pulsar rotates like a lighthouse, emitting beams of magenta light. The background is black, purple, and speckled with stars.