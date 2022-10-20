Portal origin URL: NASA’s Hubble Spots Twin Tails in New Image After DART ImpactPortal origin nid: 483440Published: Thursday, October 20, 2022 - 11:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Follow-up DART observations from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope are already revealing the clearest image of a stunning surprise – a newly developed second tail of ejecta.Portal image: Bright, blue-white tail extends to the right side of the image from a blue-white, star-like point just left of image center. Dark black background.