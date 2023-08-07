NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Flies Again After Unscheduled Landing

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Flies Again After Unscheduled Landing
Monday, August 7, 2023 - 17:22
The helicopter performed a short hop to help the team better understand why its previous flight was interrupted.
This view of NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter was generated using data collected by the Mastcam-Z instrument aboard the agency’s Perseverance Mars rover on Aug. 2, 2023.