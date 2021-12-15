Portal origin URL: NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Reaches a Total of 30 Minutes Aloft Portal origin nid: 476056Published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 - 13:28Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: With its recent 17th flight, the Red Planet rotorcraft reaches an airborne milestone the team never considered achievable. Its 18th flight is scheduled for no earlier than today.Portal image: Ingenuity sits on a slightly inclined surface with about 6-degree tilt at the center of the frame