NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Reaches a Total of 30 Minutes Aloft

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 - 13:28
With its recent 17th flight, the Red Planet rotorcraft reaches an airborne milestone the team never considered achievable. Its 18th flight is scheduled for no earlier than today.
Ingenuity sits on a slightly inclined surface with about 6-degree tilt at the center of the frame