Published: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 - 13:48
NASA's IXPE Fires Up Astronomers With New Blazar Findings
An international team of astrophysicists, using new data from NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), published findings about the blazar called Markarian 421 – which offered some surprising results.
This NASA illustration shows the structure of a black hole jet as inferred by recent observations of the blazar Markarian 421 by the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE).