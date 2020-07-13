NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Completes Comprehensive Systems Test

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Completes Comprehensive Systems Test
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 09:30
Now that NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has been assembled into its final form, testing teams seized the unique opportunity to perform a critical software and electrical analysis on the entire observatory as a single, fully connected vehicle.
JWST shown with its primary mirror fully deployed