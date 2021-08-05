Portal origin URL: NASA’s Juno Celebrates 10 Years With New Infrared View of Moon GanymedePortal origin nid: 473099Published: Thursday, August 5, 2021 - 17:07Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The spacecraft used its infrared instrument during recent flybys of Jupiter’s mammoth moon to create this latest map, which comes out a decade after Juno’s launch.Portal image: This infrared view of Jupiter’s icy moon Ganymede was obtained by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft during its July 20th, 2021, flyby.