Portal origin URL: NASA’s Juno: Science Results Offer First 3D View of Jupiter AtmospherePortal origin nid: 475018Published: Thursday, October 28, 2021 - 14:52Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: New findings from NASA’s Juno probe orbiting Jupiter provide a fuller picture of how the planet’s distinctive and colorful atmospheric features offer clues about the unseen processes below its clouds.Portal image: This illustration combines an image of Jupiter from the JunoCam instrument aboard NASA’s Juno spacecraft with a composite image of Earth to depict the size and depth of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.