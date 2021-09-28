Portal origin URL: NASA’s Mars Fleet Lies Low As Sun Moves Between Earth and Red PlanetPortal origin nid: 474239Published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 - 07:30Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The missions will continue collecting data about the Red Planet, though engineers back on Earth will stop sending commands to them until mid-October.Portal image: NASA’s Mars missions, clockwise from top left: Perseverance rover and Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, InSight lander, Odyssey orbiter, MAVEN orbiter, Curiosity rover, and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter