NASA’s Mars Fleet Lies Low As Sun Moves Between Earth and Red Planet
Tuesday, September 28, 2021 - 07:30
The missions will continue collecting data about the Red Planet, though engineers back on Earth will stop sending commands to them until mid-October.
NASA’s Mars missions, clockwise from top left: Perseverance rover and Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, InSight lander, Odyssey orbiter, MAVEN orbiter, Curiosity rover, and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter