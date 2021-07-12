NASA’s Mars Helicopter Reveals Intriguing Terrain for Rover Team

Monday, July 12, 2021 - 13:34
Ingenuity’s ninth flight provided imagery that will help the Perseverance rover team develop its science plan going forward.
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter captured this image of tracks made by the Perseverance rover during its ninth flight, on July 5. A portion of the helicopter’s landing gear can be seen at top left.