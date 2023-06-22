Portal origin URL: NASA’s MAVEN Spacecraft Stuns with Ultraviolet Views of Red PlanetPortal origin nid: 487715Published: Thursday, June 22, 2023 - 13:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA’s MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN) mission acquired stunning views of Mars in two ultraviolet images taken at different points along our neighboring planet’s orbit around the Sun.Portal image: 2 full disk views of Mars in UV light, colorized; left: white ice cap shines at bottom of frame, other cratered surface features appear brown and blue; right: deep purple hue dominates top of frame, other surface features appear brown and dark green