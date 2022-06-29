NASA’s New Hubble E-Book Takes Readers on a Journey to Curious Worlds

NASA's New Hubble E-Book Takes Readers on a Journey to Curious Worlds
480661
Wednesday, June 29, 2022 - 08:00
no
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope team has released a new edition in the Hubble Focus e-book series, called "Hubble Focus: Strange New Worlds."
Bright orange-yellow star fills the left side of the image. 7 planets of various sizes and colors trail off to the right in a line across the center of the image