Published: Friday, November 26, 2021 - 08:00
NASA will launch its Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer mission Dec. 9 to study some of the most energetic objects in the universe: the remnants of exploded stars, particle jets spewing from feeding black holes, and more.