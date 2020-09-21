NASA’s OSIRIS-REx to Asteroid Bennu: “You’ve got a little Vesta on you…”

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 11:00
It appears some pieces of asteroid Vesta ended up on asteroid Bennu, according to observations from NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. The new result sheds light on the intricate orbital dance of asteroids and on the violent origin of Bennu.
Image of Vesta meteorites on asteroid Bennu