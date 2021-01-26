Portal origin URL: NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Plans for May Asteroid DeparturePortal origin nid: 467767Published: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 - 10:48Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: On May 10, NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft will say farewell to asteroid Bennu and begin its journey back to Earth.Portal image: This illustration shows the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft departing asteroid Bennu to begin its two-year journey back to Earth.