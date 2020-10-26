Portal origin URL: NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Goes for Early Stow of Asteroid SamplePortal origin nid: 465797Published: Monday, October 26, 2020 - 16:01Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is ready to perform an early stow on Tuesday, Oct. 27, of the large sample it collected last week from the surface of the asteroid Bennu to protect and return as much of the sample as possible.Portal image: This illustration shows NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft stowing the sample it collected from asteroid Bennu on Oct. 20, 2020.