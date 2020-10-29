Portal origin URL: NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Successfully Stows Sample of Asteroid BennuPortal origin nid: 465895Published: Thursday, October 29, 2020 - 15:48Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission has successfully stowed the spacecraft’s Sample Return Capsule (SRC) and its abundant sample of asteroid Bennu.Portal image: side-by-side images of a cylinder approaching and attaching to a spacecraft