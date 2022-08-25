NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero Crater

Thursday, August 25, 2022 - 10:40
The rover found that Jezero Crater’s floor is made up of volcanic rocks that have interacted with water.
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.