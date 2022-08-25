Portal origin URL: NASA’s Perseverance Makes New Discoveries in Mars’ Jezero CraterPortal origin nid: 482366Published: Thursday, August 25, 2022 - 10:40Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The rover found that Jezero Crater’s floor is made up of volcanic rocks that have interacted with water.Portal image: NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.